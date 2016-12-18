Ducks Invade Green Valley Park

Hundreds of people came out to Green Valley Park Saturday to watch 4,000 ducks waddle, er float, their way across the lake.

The victor was Ralph Bossert’s rubber ducky, who finished first. Bossert, with Verde Engineering, took home $500.

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, selling rubber ducks for $10 apiece. The money raised is going to three nonprofits, Payson Center for Success, Payson Community Kids and the chamber.

Bossert helped the chamber figure out how to move the ducks across the lake. Firefighters shot the ducks with water from a hose. Pool noodle lanes kept the ducks from floating everywhere although chamber membership manager Chris Bertone said a few ducks did manage to get out and try to float away, but volunteers in kayaks put them back in the lane.

The chamber plans to host the event again next year and begin selling ducks in January.