Family Wins New Furnace Just In Time For Winter

It will be a warmer Christmas for one Payson family.

Josh and Kaylee King have struggled to keep their home warm during the winters with no central heating. The cost to run baseboard heaters went into the hundreds during the winter months. That put a huge strain a family with six kids, especially after a vehicle accident threw Kaylee out of work.

To the surprise of the family, Affirmative Air recently announced the Kings had won a furnace.

Affirmative Air installed the system just in time for the chilly winter nights, running ductwork through the Kings’ home, a system worth some $4,500. Joe Eddleman,

Affirmative Air’s owner, said they give away a heating system every year as a way to help a needy family.

This year, Josh called to get an estimate on heating for their home. Josh said the owner mentioned they were running a giveaway, but he was surprised to learn his family had won.

“It was beyond what I could have expected,” he said. “I appreciate everything they did.”

The family, whose children range in age from 6 to 17, moved to Payson in 2013 and Josh works full-time as Little Caesars manager.

With the family depending on Josh’s sole income, the higher heating bills posed quite a hardship. Eddleman said the new system should save Josh some $500 a month in heating costs.

Workers recently installed a new electric forced air heat unit into his house. This will cost roughly $100 a month to heat the house.