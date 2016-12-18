My Seven Favorite Quotations

I’ve lived 84 wonderful years, and during those years I have read so many quotations by so many people that a list of them would probably fill a library. And yet, I cherish just seven of them.

Why? I don’t know for sure, but I do know one thing, except for the one spoken by Edmund Burke, a member of the British Parliament who believed in our cause during the Revolutionary War — and said so! — I doubt very much you’ve ever heard any of them. They are not well known.

I’ll start with Burke’s comment because I think you may have heard it, but even if you have it’s well worth repeating: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Could anything be more true?

Hm-m-m-m. Maybe that’s part of what attracts me to these quotes so much. They have such a ring of truth — except for one of them. Oddly enough, I remember it because it is so doggone untrue.

I remember it, but not word for word. It’s far too long and I really wish I could forget it. Here it is: “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life — think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.” Swami Vivekananda

I don’t know who Swami Vivekananda was, but if you were to follow his advice around normal people you’d probably be the victim in an axe murder unless you learned very early — and very well! — to keep your big mouth shut! Ever met anyone like that? Someone with just one subject that he harps on day and night?

Did you kill him? Or did somebody else beat you to it?

In that light, listen to this incredible gem of wisdom from someone who said something you’ll love — Plato. “Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something.”

See what I mean about loving it?

And here’s something that any writer can verify for you. It comes from a man named Blaise Pascal, who was a scientist and mathematician of the 1600s who actually built a working mechanical computer all the way back then. How he became so knowing where writing is concerned I don’t know, but just listen to the truth in these words: “I made this letter very long, because I did not have the leisure to make it shorter.”

Man! How right that is!

Every once in a long while I come across a comment that is not only true, but is so filled with light that it takes my breath away and leaves me thinking about it for days on end. These words, which I read many long years ago, still resonate with me. I’ll never forget them because of who they came from and how much they say. They were spoken by the blind-from-birth writer Helen Keller.

Hold your breath now; this may hit you hard.

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.”

Man! Do those words make me feel humble!

And here’s something I struggled with for 11 years. I feel this, and have tried to say it to my beloved wife each night as I put her to bed, but I never quite got it right. Then I stumbled upon these words just a few weeks ago. They come from Aristotle:

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.”

Thank you! I’ve always felt that. Now I know how to say it.

And here’s one that cracked me up way back in high school because of who said it: “Science is a wonderful thing if one does not have to earn one’s living at it.” Albert Einstein. Einstein was a comedian, Johnny? Could have fooled me.

But you know what else he said? “You can’t blame gravity for falling in love.” :-)