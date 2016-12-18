Registration Underway For Gcc’S Spring Semester

Registration for the 2017 spring semester is now underway at Gila Community College.
Students may register online at http://www.gilaccc.org/ or call and schedule an appointment with an academic adviser.
Students are encouraged to meet with an adviser and register early because classes do fill quickly. Financial aid funding is available to those who qualify.
For more information, call 928-468-8039.
