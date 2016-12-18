Registration Underway For Gcc’S Spring Semester

As of Friday, December 16, 2016

Advertisement

Registration for the 2017 spring semester is now underway at Gila Community College.

Students may register online at http://www.gilaccc.org/ or call and schedule an appointment with an academic adviser.

Students are encouraged to meet with an adviser and register early because classes do fill quickly. Financial aid funding is available to those who qualify.

For more information, call 928-468-8039.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos