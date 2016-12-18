Rim Holidays – Christmas, Part Three

Come with me as we tramp through a foot of snow to the old dance hall in Payson. It is during the 1920s and we are about to share one of the Rim Country’s wonderful annual get-togethers: the Community Christmas Tree and Dance.

This tradition began sometime before the turn of the century. Ernest Pieper, the son of August and Wilhelmina Pieper, remembered how the celebration took place in his father’s dance hall and saloon.

Eventually the annual event outgrew the adobe building and was moved to a larger hall built by Guy Barkdoll. This hall quickly became the favored site for funerals, weddings, school plays, Saturday night dances, and the Community Christmas Tree celebration.

Candles on the community tree caught fire one year and the dance hall burned down. Barkdoll quickly rebuilt, this time outlawing candles. That was the incentive to begin a new tradition, making ornaments for the tree out of tinfoil. Families saved their candy wrappers all year to make the ornaments, as well as making the star for the top of the tree. However precautions did not save the dance hall from fire and it burned down again in 1923.

Barkdoll did not rebuild this time and the Community Tree was celebrated elsewhere for several years. Then in 1928, Bill Packard bought the Barkdoll property and built another dance hall. It had a hardwood maple floor that was appreciated not only for dancing, but also rollerskating and basketball games. The games were held there from 1930 to 1938 until the Julia Randall School was built with a gymnasium.

The Packard building was considered a community center and included a bar and restaurant. Over the years various owners followed the Packards — Polly Brown, Frank Colcord, Walter Cluer, Howard Childress and the Greenleaf brothers. The building was finally called the Winchester Saloon and burned in October 1997.

During the year the county road crew kept an eye out for the best tree to cut for the occasion. It often was a large pinyon pine, but sometimes they settled for a cedar or cypress. Fir trees were too far away and outside the domain of the local road maintenance department. The tree was set up at the north end of the dance hall. The ladies of the Payson Womans Club, formed in 1921, took on the celebration as one of their projects. Boardman’s mercantile ordered candy, nuts and oranges to stuff in crinoline bags sewn by the women. Citrus fruit was a special treat in this isolated mountain region. Teresa Boardman, the local nurse and midwife, remembered helping fix sacks of candy for the celebration. Once the bags were filled — each was two feet long and eight inches wide — they were stored in wash tubs behind the tree to await the special day. To cover the cost the high school girls went door to door asking for donations.

During the days preceding the celebration families would bring some of their gifts for neighbors and each other to place under the tree. The most common gifts were hand-carved toys and homemade clothing. In later years, as prosperity picked up, the gifts included cameras, watches and jewelry.

Margaret Murphy told of being sent by her mother through knee-deep snow to place a boxed gift under the tree. She peeked and discovered it was a doll, and it was for her. Later when Santa handed her the box, as the whole town looked on, she said she “had to feign surprise.”

Everyone was poor in the 1930s because of the Great Depression.

Mary Vaughn reminisced how as children they did not realize the dire situation for families. “We enjoyed everything we had,” she said. “We used the Sears or Monkey-Ward catalogues to dream by. One year at the community celebration I received a bar of Cashmere Bouquet soap, and I was delighted! I had never smelled anything so nice. If you lived on a ranch in all-male household you would know how I felt.”

The Womans Club made sure no one went home un-gifted. Each person received one of the bags of goodies. Some years there were also gooey popcorn balls in wax paper.

To be continued.