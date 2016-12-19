Lions Raise Money For Struggling Residents

The Payson Lions Club is once again appealing to residents to take advantage of the tax credit program to help the working poor.

By simply checking a box on your State of Arizona tax form (and by writing a tax-deductible check), you can help members of the Payson community who need it most. Your gift will help the Payson Lions Club better serve members of our community. The Lions Club’s mission is to provide eye exams, eyeglasses, hearing assistance, and offer other community services to those in need — 100 percent of donated funds are used for these purposes.

Payson Lions Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) qualifying charitable organization under Arizona Department of Revenue regulations. The foundation focuses on low income residents of Arizona. This tax credit is allowed in addition to tax credits for donations to schools.

Contact the Arizona Department of Revenue at 602-255-3381, or access their website at www.azdor.gov with questions.

How does it work?

• Donate up to $800 for couples filing jointly, or up to $400 for individuals, on or before Dec. 31.

• Check a box on your Arizona tax form.

• Itemize your deductions on federal Schedule A as a donation.