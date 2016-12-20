School Bands Stage Christmas Show With New Directors

For two band directors having their first official concerts at Payson Unified School District, Robert Pollock and Kyle Headstream put on an excellent show.

Pollock has 30 years of education experience, most of it spent in South Phoenix.

He now runs the Rim Country Middle School beginning, advanced and stage bands.

Headstream, in his first year of teaching, has taken on the Payson High School concert band after performing exceptionally well during the marching band season.

The middle school and high school parents, filled the PHS Auditorium.

Many showed up 45 minutes before the concert and chatted as music from “A Peanuts Christmas” played overhead.

Recent alumni, such as Kara Van Zile and Sabrina Bonn, listened to friends still in the band.

Pollack opened the concert with his beginning band.

The combination band made up of beginning band and general music kids filled the stage with about 40 students.

Pollack said it was always interesting to see what instrument students decide to play. “Remember what they sound like now,” he said, “they will sound different in the spring.”

The novice musicians not only played classics like “Jingle Bells,” they played a concert piece called “Aztec Sunrise.”

Pollack said that even with four-day-a-week practice sessions, the advanced band kids were excellent.

And they were. Pollack’s advanced band played “Greenbrier March,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Andromeda Overture” and the modern song by Megan Trainor, “All About That Bass.”

Then Pollack offered a special treat to the audience, the stage band. The group had gotten together after Pollack heard D.J. Pedler play “Stairway to Heaven” in the classroom.

So Pollack recruited Cam­eron Middaugh for vocals, Katelynd Favian for the bass guitar and Abby Gladden for the drums to play “Smoke on the Water” and “Stairway to Heaven.” But “Stairway to Heaven” could not have happened without help from teacher Treavor Creighton who played a mean solo.

The concert ended with the high school band playing a favorite Winter Concert special, “Polar Express” and the upbeat “Festive Scenario.”

For the middle school kids, the beautiful blending of the upper classmen’s notes was an inspiration to what they will grow into.