Amazing Paraprofessional Lisa Tan Honored By Brian Mabb

Photo by Michele Nelson. |

By Michele Nelson

As of Monday, December 19, 2016

Brian Mabb, principal at Payson High School, took a moment during the board meeting on Dec. 12 to recognize paraprofessional Lisa Tan. “Lisa is one of our outstanding amazing paraprofessionals,” he said. “She puts in countless hours to support the students. I never see her not working with her children.” Mabb said he’s hoping he can persuade Tan to join the teaching ranks next year. Tan was awarded a certificate

