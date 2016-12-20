Community Almanac Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Bell ringers still needed

The Salvation Army in Payson is still in need of bell ringers for the holiday season – there are slots open now through Dec. 24. Shifts are two hours in length and collection sites are around town.

To help out give John a call at 928-595-0517.

Seeking rodeo memorabilia

The Payson Rodeo Committee is dedicated to keeping the region’s Western Heritage alive.

The World’s Oldest Continuous rodeo is a trademark of Payson. This coming August the 133rd performance of this great tradition will be celebrated.

Members are searching for any and all rodeo memorabilia. If you have any items from past rodeos please contact historian Barb Stroud at 909-226-2892 or John Landino at 928-468-6684.

Lots for fun at library for the Christmas holiday

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has lots of fun for visitors during the holiday season.

Now through Friday, Dec. 23, guests are invited to find an “Elfie on the Shelfie and take a Selfie.” Bring your phone to the reference desk and get a prize. For even more fun, post your picture to Facebook and tag the Payson Public Library. Even if you don’t have phone, you can still participate, one of the great elves at the library will be glad to take a picture for you or you can just show them where you found Elfie.

Among the other upcoming holiday activities:

• Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a showing of the movie “Holidaze”

• Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., edible Christmas craft and “One Magic Christmas”

• Thursday, Dec. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., “Thomas’ Christmas Carol”

Once again a variety of music programs is planned at the library for the holidays:

• 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Grace Notes Bell Choir

• 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Jennifer Holly and Anne James of Cinnamon Twist

For more information, call 928-474-9260.

Food distribution

A food distribution by Market on the Move is available at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Gila Community College north parking lot, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. You can purchase approximately 60 pounds of produce and food for $15 cash. First come, first served.

Blood drive

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the main conference room of Banner Payson Medical Center, 807 S. Ponderosa.

Only five of 28 slots have been filled, so to encourage more donors, United Blood Services is getting a little help from Native Grill & Wings in Payson. Donors who contribute on Dec. 22 will get a voucher for a free 9-inch cheese pizza from the restaurant.

To make an appointment to donate, go online to www.bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code BPMC or email Bill at William.ThomackII@bannerhealth.com.

Jazz pianist needed

The Payson Jazz Trio lost its lead piano player Bob Smolenski when he moved to the Valley about a year ago.

Gerry Reynolds would like to reform the trio, so is looking for a piano player (or a guitar player) who might want to join. There are some performance opportunities to explore in the spring, so Reynolds needs to form the group early in the new year.

Any piano or guitar player available in the Payson area is encouraged to send an e-mail to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com, or leave a message at 602-619-3355.

Library Friends of Payson Bookstore specials

During December, the Library Friends of Payson Bookstore features Christmas fiction, cookbooks, craft books, etc. at two for the price of one. As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item.



Bookstore gift certificates are $3 and make perfect gifts for those hard to shop for people. Stop by and discover the bookstore’s holiday treasures.

The bookstore will also be offering all regular size paperbacks at the amazing value of 10 for $1. This is an opportunity to stock up on books by your favorite authors for those cold winter days to come.

Another special this month is a free cookbook with any purchase. This is a good time of year to discover some new recipes.

Bookstore stock is constantly changing, so stop by often. All proceeds directly support the library.

The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit our website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

Gila Community College spring registration

Registration for the 2017 Spring Semester is now under way at Gila Community College.



Students may register online at http://www.gilaccc.org or call and schedule an appointment with an academic advisor. Students are encouraged to meet with an advisor and register early because classes fill quickly. Financial Aid funding is available to those who qualify.

For more information, call 928-468-8039.

Volunteers needed to help prepare tax returns

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer tax assistance and preparation service.

The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older.

Volunteers receive free IRS certified training prior to working with taxpayers. You must be willing to commit at least four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after being certified. If you are interested, email paysontaxaide@gmail.com or phone Lori at 928-478-6460.