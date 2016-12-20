County Bikes Ready For Christmas

Gila County employees have once again collected and refurbished dozens of bikes for needy children this Christmas.

Gila County employees have once again collected and refurbished dozens of bikes for needy children this Christmas.

As of Monday, December 19, 2016

Advertisement

Gila County employees have once again collected and refurbished dozens of bikes for needy children this Christmas. The county obtains the bikes from a variety of sources, including bikes destined for landfills. Inmates in the county correctional facilities then rehabilitate the bikes with donated materials, all to brighten Christmas for kids in need.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos