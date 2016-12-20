County Bikes Ready For Christmas

Gila County employees have once again collected and refurbished dozens of bikes for needy children this Christmas. The county obtains the bikes from a variety of sources, including bikes destined for landfills. Inmates in the county correctional facilities then rehabilitate the bikes with donated materials, all to brighten Christmas for kids in need.
