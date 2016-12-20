Cruel System Neglects Kids

Arizona continues to hack away at its fiscal nose to spite its cruel face.

The Legislature last year imposed a one-year lifetime limit on welfare payments for women and children struggling to escape the coils of poverty. Federal law allows lifetime payments for up to 60 months, but Arizona now can claim the dubious distinction of running the cheapest program in the country.

Makes a shameful matched set with having the worst-funded public school system in the country.

Mind you, the typical recipient in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is a woman with one or more children who can’t find a job, sometimes due to illness and often due to a flight from a violent relationship.

Lawmakers said the cruel restriction on lifetime aid for desperate women and their children would save about $4 million annually.

But get this: The $4 million in savings will cost about $9 million annually in federal funding. Currently, the law allows the state to go after deadbeat dads to help cover the cost of the benefits paid to support the mothers and their children. The lower welfare payments will result in collecting $3 million less in support and $6 million less in federal support.

So not only did this mean-spirited, arbitrary limit on benefits have a terrible impact on thousands of impoverished children, it will actually cost the state Department of Economic Services about 20 percent of its budget.

Mind you, the typical recipient ends up on welfare for a year or so, gets back on her feet and never needs help again. But some women need more time and assistance. Only a few abuse the system — which now requires that they actively seek work to continue receiving benefits.

About 1,400 families this year exceeded the lifetime one-year limit and lost their benefits. The benefits average about $200 a month, which can be the difference from paying the rent and ending up on the street. Study after study shows we end up paying dearly when we ignore the needs of our children. Children raised in poverty without support service have more health problems, struggle in school, face more problems with the criminal justice system.

Please note — Arizona has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country — along with a high child poverty rate and a frayed and sagging social safety net.

And still we self-mutilate — cutting money for poor children and boosting the budget for private prisons.

What’s the cliche? Oh, yeah: Penny wise, pound foolish.