Does Letter Writer Even Know These Kids?

Editor:

Regarding “Teens waste taxpayers’ ...” It is stated “they should demonstrate maturity and some level of understanding of principles of life and liberty ...” Too often conservatives espouse the parts of our Declaration, they choose, ignoring equality and freedom. The Declaration clearly states equality.

How does Mr. Cline know “they are unaware the recent election of Trump because people are darned sick and tired ...” etc.? Also does he know the students personally? How does he know how much understanding (of the Declaration) they have?

It is obvious from his one-sided statements he does not know the Declaration either. Under the general influence of libertarianism, both parties have abandoned our Declaration; they have scorned our patrimony.

The Declaration starts and finishes with equality. The purpose of democracy is to empower individual citizens and give them sufficient control over their lives to protect themselves from domination.

Greg Rose

Decorated combat veteran