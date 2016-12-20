Fats – Are They Good Until They’Re Not?

I woke up at 2:30 this morning, stressing out about this column.

I had no ideas and I had a deadline for the health page.

So I got out of bed and went to ScienceDaily.com to see if any new foodie research was on the horizon.

Immediately, I got incensed. Researchers in Spain say a high fat diet can spread cancer.

I immediately had a surge of paranoia. It was 3 in the morning, after all.

Could the sugar industry be making another assault on the fat industry?

Now, I admit: I have sugar issues. But just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you.

Of course, maybe that’s also what happens when you wake up at 2:30 a.m.

But that’s beside the point — or maybe it’s a bedside point.

After reading the research on cancer and oils — then reading that the body needs oils to survive — I decided to sleep on the information I had just inhaled.

So — what’s that leave? Two hours of shut-eye before get-up.

And my momma said to live a balanced life.

But what do mommas know?

Once I got to work, I delved deeper, braced by a very large steaming mug of coffee.

The new information, partially funded by the Worldwide Cancer Research organization, focused on the CD36 protein that absorbs fat from the cell membrane. Apparently, this same protein plays a key role when cancer metastasizes and spreads.

The researchers found that when exposed to CD36, well-behaved cancer cells promptly metastasized.

But my sleep-deprived brain could not comprehend how eating fats made a difference.

Reading on, I learned the researchers used palm oil, currently the cheapest of vegetable oils to see how CD36 reacted.

Palm oil is pretty nasty stuff. Not only does its production destroy rainforests, the oil itself is chock-full of unhealthy saturated fats. Palm oil contains palmitic acid, proven to increase cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.

Despite all this, the fat’s use has skyrocketed in products as diverse as peanut butter and toothpaste because palms produce so much oil.

Now, it looks like palm oil can help spread cancer.

The Spanish researchers fed rats a diet high in palm oil while at the same time exposing their cells to CD36.

The control group got CD36 proteins but no palm oil: only half of their cancers spread. But when the rats got both CD36 and palm oil, the cancer spread every time.

So, knock off the oils, right?

Not so fast.

The researchers also pointed out we need fats to survive.

So, now it’s noon. I chow down on snacks hidden in my desk so I can power through this column before my daughter calls for a ride home from school.

But the whole thing was getting complicated.

See, our bodies require Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids or we suffer from a host of issues from depression to decreased immune function, stunted growth to abnormalities in the liver and kidneys — not to mention (horrors) dry skin.

Here’s the hard truth: You gotta have a balanced diet — especially when it comes to fats.

“Ain’t that the truth in everything?” I thought as my phone rang with a call from my daughter.

Time to pick her up already?

But I’m not done. I haven’t yet explained we need to balance Omega 3s and Omega 6s on a no more than 4:1 ratio.

But the typical American diet has a ratio of more like 10:1 and up to 25:1.

So what’s wrong with that, I wondered while ignoring the buzz of my cellphone text alert.

If you eat too many Omega 6s, it overwhelms the benefits of Omega 3s.

How to avoid this imbalance?

Eat fewer processed foods, but more veggies. Stick to grass fed beef and wild-caught fish. And avoid pigging out on carbs, which the body turns promptly into fat.

As I stumbled out to pick up my daughter to get her home before the evening school board meeting, I wondered — could my life be out of balance?

Note: There’s a free computer program called Keep It Managed version 2 that provides the Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acid contents of more than 9,000 foods.

Take a peek if this column freaked you out.

How to lower Omega 6 fat intake

www.theconsciouslife.com

• Change your cooking oil. Top offenders — grape seed, cottonseed, safflower, corn, palm and sunflower oils. Alternatives: olive, macadamia, avocado and coconut oil.

• Cut down or cut out processed foods.

• Pick apart food labels. Look for the offending oils listed above and avoid them.

• Watch the types of dressings, mayonnaise, spreads and margarine used. Look for alternatives made with olive or macadamia oil.

• Pick low-fat options if going out — they contain less Omega 6 oils.

• Avoid deep-fried foods. Not only are they fried with oils full of Omega 6, the high temperature cooking processes creates compounds that may cause cancer.