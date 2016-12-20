Fighting Fake News

Editor:

I would like to applaud Pete Aleshire from the Payson Roundup for his stance against fake news. Unfortunately, the clear majority of his counterparts in the media do not have the same integrity. The media has become akin to the worst state press from a third world communist country. Only those on the far left look at the modern media as honest, independent reporting. Fake news in social media would not have any credibility if the mainstream media were trusted to report the truth. The media has shown they value ideology over honesty. I believe the Founding Fathers put the freedom of the press in our Constitution to protect us from corrupt and dishonest government, sadly to most Americans, they no longer believe the press is fulfilling that obligation.

Bob Leary