Fixing Congress

system immediately. All future funds flow into the Social Security system, and Congress participates with the American people. It may not be used for any other purpose.

“3. Congress can purchase their own retirement plan, just as all Americans do.

“4. Congress will no longer vote themselves a pay raise. Congressional pay will rise by the lower of CPI or 3 percent.

“5. Congress loses their current health care system and participates in the same health care system as the American people.

“6. Congress must equally abide by all laws they impose on the American people.

“7. All contracts with past and present congressmen/women are void. The American people did not make this contract with congressmen/women.

“Congress made all these contracts for themselves. Congress is an honor, not a career. The Founding Fathers envisioned citizen legislators, so ours should serve their term(s), then go home and go back to work.

“This is how you fix Congress!”

Sylvia Freeman