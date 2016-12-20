Girls Look To Rebound In 3a East Opener

When they take the court at Wilson Dome to open 3A East Region action against Show Low at 6 o’clock tonight, Payson’s girls basketball players hope to start seeing more shots find the basket.

That’s because they simply couldn’t buy a field goal against visiting Fountain Hills on Friday night.

The Longhorns scored a season-low in a 44-16 defeat that left them 1-5.

“We struggled,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “They hopped on us pretty early with a high-pressure defense and we didn’t react very well.”

A lack of offense isn’t anything new for the Longhorns, who’ve been held below 30 points in all but one of their five losses. But Friday’s performance was 10 points below their previous low.

The Falcons opened the game on a 13-0 run before Kylee O’Donnell ended a 6:58 scoreless streak with Payson’s only basket of the eight-minute opening quarter.

O’Donnell scored eight points to lead the Longhorns, who had nobody else with more than two points.

The game was a rematch of Fountain Hills’ 35-27 win at home on Dec. 2.

The Falcons improved to 6-1 behind 17 points by Gabbi Coughlin. Tiffany Frasca chipped in 10 points.

Payson was coming off a 58-27 loss at Sedona Red Rock on Wednesday night. The Longhorns have dropped three straight since beating Queen Creek Casteel 48-8 on Dec. 9.

“We’re a little down mentally right now,” Huff said. “But, like I told the girls, I think that’s a failure on my part to prepare them as a coach.”

After tonight’s game, the Longhorns take a long bus ride to Page on Thursday. They get an eight-day break before returning to the court to host the Payson Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30-31.