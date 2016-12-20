Historic End Of An Era For Payson Council

The guard changed at Payson Town Hall this week, as the town’s longest-serving mayor and councilors stepped down Thursday to make way for new leadership and a new vision.

After 8.5 years at the helm, Mayor Kenny Evans handed over the gavel to Craig Swartwood. Evans is the town’s longest-serving mayor. Also leaving Thursday were Councilor John Wilson, the longest-serving councilor at 12.5 years and Vice Mayor Michael Hughes, the second longest-serving councilor at 8.5 years.

It was an emotional moment for the council and staff as Evans kicked off one last council meeting. The men were part of the council that helped see the town through one of the worst recessions and brought a number of projects to fruition, including the C.C. Cragin pipeline.

Dr. Ray Spatti, said they made the best decisions under some of the worst conditions, including the town’s decision to implement furloughs when the housing market crashed and town revenues fell. And then when police officers were leaving the department for better paying jobs they found a way to give every officer a raise.

Spatti presented Evans with a plaque from “the residents of Payson” thanking him for his tireless service.

“You have served the community well,” he said, adding Evans had unrelenting dedication to bettering the town.

He noted some of Evans’ accomplishments, including his work on the Cragin project, laying the groundwork for a multi-university, bringing new businesses to town, fostering a business friendly attitude, helping bring Banner Health to town, working on the broadband issue and generally working as a champion of Payson.

For his work, the crowd gave Evans a standing ovation.

Evans, fighting back tears, said he is generally not a man of few words, but he was moved by the tribute.

Evans said it was easy for him to be a leader because of the support he received from town staff. He said it was their work, the countless hours they put in to better the community that made all the difference.

He said while he and the council are recognized, the staff should be thanked for all of their hard work.

He asked the staff members in attendance to stand for recognition.

Outgoing Vice Mayor Michael Hughes also thanked the staff for their work. Hughes said serving on the council was one of the greatest honors of his life. Hughes ran against Swartwood for the mayor, but lost.

Outgoing Councilor John Wilson said he had some advice for new councilors Janell Sterner and Barbara Underwood.

His advice included read the background materials about an agenda item before a meeting, strive to understand its purpose, look for unintended consequences, look to see if there is a better way to structure or write a motion, keep things moving in a meeting by making motions and seconds and listen to both sides of an argument before you decide how you will vote. Finally, Wilson said some of a councilor’s best work is done outside of the council chamber. He cited Councilor Fred Carpenter’s work on Firewise to Su Connell and Hughes’ work on the budget every year as examples. Wilson said one of the most memorable moments for him was getting pulled over by a police officer that thanked him for supporting officer raises.

After the ceremonial goodbyes, including plaques for all outgoing councilors, Judge Tim Wright, the town’s former attorney, administered the oath of office to Sterner, Underwood, Swartwood and incumbent Richard Croy, who then took their seats at the council bench.

Evans handed the mayor’s gavel over to Swartwood and the men shook hands.

Swartwood said his goal is to have a bottom-up form of government. He said he wants to hear from the community.

His goal is to make Payson the best place to live and for staff, make the town the best place to work.

Swartwood nominated Carpenter, the town’s former manager, as vice mayor. Swartwood said Carpenter has the experience for the job and an “unflappable” attitude.

He suggested Carpenter serve one year as vice mayor and then have Councilor Su Connell serve a year.

Carpenter said he felt honored to serve as vice mayor, but would like to stay in the chair on the far side of the council board since he likes to be “in the corner.”

Sitting next to Carpenter is Sterner. Sterner said she is looking forward to serving the community and offering a fresh voice. Her goals include supporting local businesses, working with law enforcement to close the drug corridor and working on a community center.

Underwood said her goals include steering the town in a prosperous direction.

Croy thanked residents for re-electing him and said he is excited to see the Adventure Where We Live program launch.

Swartwood will serve as mayor for the next two years while Croy, Sterner and Underwood will serve four-year terms as councilors.