Six Geese A Laying

The Canada geese of Green Valley Park might be wondering whether they lingered too long, with a thick frost this weekend blanketing the grass they love to nibble. Photographer DJ Craig captured their discomfort. The weekend storm brought about 1.4 inches, compared to the 2.26 inches that falls in a normal December. So far this year, we’ve had a nearly-normal 18.86 inches — compared to a 30-year average of 22.08.

The geese obviously know a good thing when they see it. Nearly exterminated by hunters in the early 20th century, they’ve made a comeback. They evolved to make continent-spawning migrations. But when they find easy living in a place like Green Valley Park, they may stay year-round.