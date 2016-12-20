Stinking Of Hypocrisy

There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy, hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny.

Frederick William Robertson

The stink of hypocrisy continues to waft out of the capitol dome in Phoenix, like a massive fish kill washed ashore. Look no further than the Legislature’s arrogant effort in the last session to blackmail cities and counties across the state.

Specifically, state lawmakers passed a bill that allowed an individual lawmaker to claim some local ordinance conflicted with state law if some investigator from the Arizona attorney general’s office agreed — the city could lose all of its state-shared funding. No trial. No delay. No outside judgment.

To get the money back, the city must get a judge to overrule the attorney general’s investigator, but that could take months. In the meantime, the city would face budget devastation from the loss of millions in state-shared income, sales and gas taxes to which it is entitled.

So how is this hypocrisy?

The state Legislature for years has been screaming at the federal government for subverting local control, abusing its power and riding roughshod over the locals. Move as much power as possible as close to the people as possible, they piously protest. Well, we now know what they meant was “give us as much power as possible” — so they can extract dark money contributions, pad expense accounts and ride roughshod over local government.

Mind you, one poll after another shows people have far more confidence in local government than in either the state Legislature or the federal government.

Fortunately, Tucson has challenged this arrogant, wasteful, hypocritical law. Tucson has long destroyed guns seized by police, rather than putting them back out on the street through auctions. Several years ago, the Legislature passed a law requiring cities and towns to sell rather than destroy seized guns — on the peculiar argument that the more guns we have on the streets the safer we’ll all be.

So Attorney General Mark Brnovich has threatened to cut off $115 million in state-shared revenues until Tucson bows to the will of the gun-loving lawmakers. Tucson has gone to court trying to prevent fiscal disaster, arguing the law amounts to illegal coercion to force local officials to abandon ordinances they believe serve the interests of their residents.

The Legislature should promptly repeal this demeaning, high-handed, repulsive law.

But they probably won’t — because it gives them too much power.

And anyway you sniff, that stinks.