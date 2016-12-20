Teachers Beat Average On Azmerit

The Payson Unified School District board decided to recognize the teachers whose students scored 10 percent higher than the state average on their AzMERIT scores at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Director of Student Achievement Brenda Case presided over the awards opening her presentation with a Theodore Roosevelt quote, “The best prize life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”

She went on to say that the teachers

recognized have dedicated time, energy and the willingness to do what it takes to educate their students — even going so far as risking failure.

“Each of them demonstrates pride in what they do but also the guts and stamina to work the hours required to accomplish the objectives (or standards in our case),” said Case. “Congratulations to each of you for our commitment to excellence in education.”

• Pam Jones – third grade – Both English language arts and math

• Gina Brooks – fourth grade – Both ELA and math

• Julie Eckhardt – seventh and eighth grades – Both ELA and math

• Janice Hoyt – fourth grade – ELA

• Shawnee Bauer – fifth grade – Both ELA and math

• Amber Mathews – fifth grade – ELA

• Barbara Quinlan – fifth grade – ELA

• Ben Tackett – high school – ELA

• Katie Goldman – sixth grade – math

• Nicole Ward – sixth, seventh and eighth grades – math