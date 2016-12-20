Tragic Tale Of Addiction Leads To Prison

A woman who has battled to stay sober for most of her adult life was sentenced to two years in prison last month for driving drunk again and assaulting an officer.

Kathleen Mensch, 50, will serve 1.75 years in prison for driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .20 and then kicking an officer when he tried to arrest her.

This is not the first time Mensch has been sentenced for drunk driving.

In 2011, in the midst of a divorce, Mensch, drank herself to “oblivion” and then drove her vehicle, according to a pre-sentence report. She crashed into a vehicle parked in a yard, then backed up and ran into it again before fleeing the area. When questioned by police, Mensch said she had hit an elk. She ultimately admitted to hitting the vehicle.

At the hospital, an officer tried to handcuff her to the gurney so she could not injure herself or staff; She kicked the officer.

Mensch told a probation officer she had not meant to strike the officer, but when drunk she changes “to the point she is irrational and violent.”

The judge put her on probation in that case although the woman whose vehicle Mensch hit opposed the plea agreement.

After that arrest, Mensch went on to attend a sobriety program and stayed sober for four years.

Her attorney wrote that Mensch had made a dramatic transformation and predicted she would do well on probation — which would make a prison term “unjust.”

That was in September 2012.

Mensch stayed sober through 2015, but then became involved in an abusive, dysfunctional relationship and relapsed, according to a pre-sentence report.

That ended her last bout of sobriety. The report notes Mensch’s periods of sobriety between 1989-1992, 2005-2007 and 2011-2015.

After attending meetings, completing outpatient and inpatient services and working on her issues, Mensch wrote the court that she is ashamed for what she had done and “what a waste it has been on my life.”

In February, Mensch nearly struck another vehicle while driving under the influence.

When officers went to put her under arrest, she refused to put her hands behind her back. Once the cuffs were on, Mensch attempted to stomp on an officer and kick him. When the officer put her in his patrol vehicle, she kicked his leg.

Again, Mensch said she did not intend to threaten the officer and was sorry for her actions.

“I am ashamed, embarrassed and really upset about what I have done under the influence of alcohol. I am sorry for how I behaved to officers who I know put their lives at risk every day trying to do a job that must be frustrating and dangerous,” she wrote the court.

Judge Tim Wright sentenced Mensch to 1.75 years in prison for aggravated assault on an officer and extreme DUI.

“Although it appears Ms. Mensch sincerely desires to lead a law-abiding, sober lifestyle, she has demonstrated a clear pattern of drifting back into antisocial behaviors as she has victimized this community once again,” probation wrote.