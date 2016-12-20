Woes Continue For Payson Boys

Jake Swartwood choked up at the Payson Football Awards Banquet as he spoke about his conversation with Trey Glasscock, one of the team’s best players.

“I said, ‘I love you,’” the Payson High football coach told the large group of parents, players and friends.

As he walked away, Trey called out “I love you too, Coach,” Swartwood recalled.

Swartwood’s voice cracked as he recounted the exchange, wiping his eyes. “That’s the first time any player ever said that to me.”

Yes, emotion ruled the night as Swartwood and his assistant coaches closed the season with the annual team banquet at the Rim Country Middle School gymnasium.

Few empty seats remained at any of the large oval tables set up on the gym floor as folks gathered to pay tribute to one of the best Payson teams in years. The fifth-year coach’s story inspired a few more tears in the audience.

And it’s only fitting.

This team rode an emotional rollercoaster throughout the most memorable season since the Longhorns won the 2008 state championship.

The staff was paying tribute to the 15 seniors who made this season so special with their dedication.

Their guts.

Their heart.

They revealed those guts in the decision to try for a two-point conversion trailing by one point with 17.5 seconds remaining at home against mighty Show Low on Sept. 30.

They didn’t play it safe and hope to win in overtime.

They knew if they made three yards they win, ending years of frustration against the Cougars.

They came up short.

But their performance that night gave them a confidence they carried with them the rest of the season.

And they walked onto the field at Snowflake a few weeks later and walked off with one of the biggest upsets in Arizona high school playoff history.

Their first playoff win in eight years highlighted the season.

But so many more moments built the bridge to that historic 7-6 victory.

The night began with a film highlighting the transformation this team made from 0-2 to one of the most-feared teams in the state.

Swartwood was talking about Korben White when he called Glasscock up from his table and stood beside both and recalled the emotional moment. He hugged both of his senior standouts.