Wrestling Roundup

Alan Cerna gets set to pin Chinle’s Ty Guy at 126 pounds on Nov. 30 in Payson’s only home action thus far. Cerna was one of six Longhorns going 4-0 to lead Payson to a 4-0 record at Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Photo by Keith Morris.

By Keith Morris

As of Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Shorthanded Longhorns go 1-2

Payson managed to win one of its three dual wrestling matches at Holbrook on Dec. 7 despite taking just nine wrestlers to the competition. Despite forfeiting at five weights, the Longhorns beat Cottonwood Mingus 39-26. They lost to Holbrook 36-35 and Show Low 65-12. According to the results Show Low posted on the Internet, Payson forfeited at six weights against the Cougars.

Keeney wins Witt Duals title

Dylan Keeney went 9-0 to win the 132-pound championship in the Show Low Witt Duals. Chris Johnson finished second at 160 for the injury-plagued Longhorns, who took only seven wrestlers to the Dec. 9-10 competition.

Despite filling just half the 14 weight classes, Payson still went 4-4. The Horns beat Mingus 40-36, Heber Mogollon 36-21, Snowflake 43-42 and Eloy Santa Cruz. They lost to Sandra Day O’Connor (59-15), Morenci (46-27), Winslow (39-35) and St. Johns (50-18).

Longhorns go 4-0 at Fountain Hills

Payson went 4-0 in duals at Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Longhorns beat Coolidge 50-15, Valley Christian 60-6, Hayden 57-9 and Fountain Hills 35-18.

Six Longhorns — Alan Cerna (120), Ely Keeney (126), Dylan Keeney (132), Brendan Macnab (138), Emerson Carr (182) and Seth Allison (285) — went 4-0. Chris Johnson (160) went 3-0.

Brooks Randall (145), Chance Elmer (152) and Daniel Cluff (170) all went 3-1.

