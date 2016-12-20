Wrestling Roundup

Shorthanded Longhorns go 1-2

Payson managed to win one of its three dual wrestling matches at Holbrook on Dec. 7 despite taking just nine wrestlers to the competition. Despite forfeiting at five weights, the Longhorns beat Cottonwood Mingus 39-26. They lost to Holbrook 36-35 and Show Low 65-12. According to the results Show Low posted on the Internet, Payson forfeited at six weights against the Cougars.

Keeney wins Witt Duals title

Dylan Keeney went 9-0 to win the 132-pound championship in the Show Low Witt Duals. Chris Johnson finished second at 160 for the injury-plagued Longhorns, who took only seven wrestlers to the Dec. 9-10 competition.

Despite filling just half the 14 weight classes, Payson still went 4-4. The Horns beat Mingus 40-36, Heber Mogollon 36-21, Snowflake 43-42 and Eloy Santa Cruz. They lost to Sandra Day O’Connor (59-15), Morenci (46-27), Winslow (39-35) and St. Johns (50-18).

Longhorns go 4-0 at Fountain Hills

Payson went 4-0 in duals at Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Longhorns beat Coolidge 50-15, Valley Christian 60-6, Hayden 57-9 and Fountain Hills 35-18.

Six Longhorns — Alan Cerna (120), Ely Keeney (126), Dylan Keeney (132), Brendan Macnab (138), Emerson Carr (182) and Seth Allison (285) — went 4-0. Chris Johnson (160) went 3-0.

Brooks Randall (145), Chance Elmer (152) and Daniel Cluff (170) all went 3-1.