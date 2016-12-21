Cosmetology Grad Credits Program

Visit the Borree Spa & Salon in Payson to work with Isabella Barr, a homegrown, home-trained cosmetologist.

Barr was homeschooled in Rim Country then graduated from the Gila Community College cosmetology program.

Barr decided to pursue cosmetology as a career after finishing her homeschooling. So, she diligently researched cosmetology programs to see what would be the best fit.

Barr said she was surprised at the cost of cosmetology schools. Then she found out about the affordability of the GCC cosmetology program.

As an added bonus, Barr could stay home to save money as she went through her schooling and training.

Now she asks her customers to follow her success on Instagram @ hairby.bella.

Barr said she loves her career choice. She can’t say enough about the GCC cosmetology program.

“Rim Country Cosmetology Academy gave me the opportunity to do what I love and to stay in the town that I love,” said Barr.

If interested in following Barr’s footsteps into the exciting world of cosmetology, a few spaces remain for the spring 2017 semester.

Please call 928-468-8039 for more information.

For those 55 and older considering a new or change in careers, tuition is waved.

“Gila Community College remains committed to providing quality higher education in both college transfer courses to universities and relevant workforce training.”