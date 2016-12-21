County Officials To Be Sworn In Jan. 4

Gila County’s elected officials will take their oaths of office at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Globe, 1400 E. Ash St., and at the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room in Payson, 610 E. Highway 260.

Oaths of office will be administered to:

Tommie Cline Martin, District 1 supervisor

Tim R. Humphrey, District 2 supervisor

Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor

Bryan Chambers, Superior Court judge

Adam Shepherd, sheriff

Bradley Beauchamp, county attorney

Roy Sandoval, superintendent of schools

Sadie Jo Bingham, recorder

Deborah Hughes, assessor

Debora Savage, treasurer

Tony McDaniel, Payson regional constable

Members of the public and the media are welcome to attend. An informal reception with light refreshments will be held afterward.