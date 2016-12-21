County Officials To Be Sworn In Jan. 4

Gila County’s elected officials will take their oaths of office at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Globe, 1400 E. Ash St., and at the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room in Payson, 610 E. Highway 260.
Oaths of office will be administered to:
Tommie Cline Martin, District 1 supervisor
Tim R. Humphrey, District 2 supervisor
Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor
Bryan Chambers, Superior Court judge
Adam Shepherd, sheriff
Bradley Beauchamp, county attorney
Roy Sandoval, superintendent of schools
Sadie Jo Bingham, recorder
Deborah Hughes, assessor
Debora Savage, treasurer
Tony McDaniel, Payson regional constable
Members of the public and the media are welcome to attend. An informal reception with light refreshments will be held afterward.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID