Grants Help Rural Schools Boost Internet Capacity

The state Department of Education is lobbying for reliable high-speed Internet access for rural Arizona students who are without it, through federal Erate funds and state matching funds to build an infrastructure for underserved areas.

Erate is the common name for the Schools and Libraries Program of the Universal Service Fund, which is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company under the direction of the Federal Communications Commission.

As part of the Arizona K-12 Broadband Upgrade Program,

the Arizona Department of Education works with school districts to make the most of the Erate dollars available to them.

Milan Eaton, who covers information technology as Erate controller for schools statewide, explained that the effort has been ongoing. For more than a decade, Eaton has advocated broadband strategies for the state.

“Several groups have attempted to do this over the last 15 years. Right now we have a chance to do it using federal funding to get connectivity to our schools.”

The state sees schools as community anchors. “If we can get high-speed broadband into the schools, then we have built the structure to bring it there and now the whole community can benefit, because now it’s close,” Eaton noted.

According to the 2015 State of the States Report Education Superhighway, in Arizona, 63 percent of school districts meet the FCC target standards for Internet access, but only 6 percent of school districts currently meet the FCC affordability standard of $3 per Mbps (megabits per second, a measure of data transfer speed) for Internet access.

To meet 2018 demand, the typical school district or charter school will need to grow bandwidth at least threefold and ensure complete Wi-Fi coverage to support digital learning needs.

Last year, the U.S. government approved use of Erate dollars to fund the construction costs of the broadband outlay to remote areas in Arizona, versus the cost being subsidized through carriers as an Internet or landline telephone service fee, as it was previously. A $5 billion funds pool is earmarked for this year, Eaton noted.

According to ADE, in 2015, Arizona received an all-time high for one year with $81.3 million in committed funding. Now, with the assistance of the nonprofit organization Education Superhighway, zero expenditure limits for telecommunications, and the additional 10 percent of Erate funds, the agency says it has an opportunity to address the state’s broadband needs.

“With a 10-1 return on investment, this is an ideal way to fund such an important initiative and finally provide students in rural Arizona access to the same tools as their peers in metro areas. If it costs $1 million to build fiber optics out to Heber High School — let’s say Heber has a state free-and-reduced lunch funding ratio of 80 percent — that original cost to the school would total $200,000. Now, if the state approves to match 10 percent of those funds, and the additional 10 percent match from the federal government, we would have zero cost to the school in that community,” Eaton noted. “It’s huge.”

Eaton has also contacted all schools throughout the state, urging them to submit cost estimates for their IT upgrade needs. But few have responded so far.

“Out of 300 school districts in the state, we have only 150 of 1,200 schools that plan to take advantage of it. The state is definitely behind it: The Arizona Corporation Commission is fully on board to get it funded, as well as Department of Education chief information officer, Mark Masterson, and the governor’s education policy adviser, Dawn Wallace.”

To participate, school officials are invited to:

• Schedule a call with Education Superhighway online at www.tinyurl.com/arizonateam (soft deadline was Dec. 1, 2016)

• Begin the RFP process to request services

• Post your Form 470 with RFP on the USAC Portal

• Wait a minimum of 28 days

• Review bids and make award with a condition on your contract that you must receive Erate funding for contract to be valid

• Notify your state Erate director (Milan Eaton — milan.eaton@azed.gov) of the award details

• Post your Form 471 with your chosen vendor

Erate Funding Project Timeline:

• 470 Posting with RFP for Telecommunications Services posted by Jan. 1, 2017

• Bid Evaluations / Award week of Feb. 12, 2017

• Information to State Director week of Feb. 19, 2017

• File 471 when USAC opens the filing window

