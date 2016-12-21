More Help For Students

The Aspire Arizona Foundation announced that it has received a grant from the Holbrook Pyle Foundation, a fund of the Arizona Community Foundation, to support the AAF Dual Credit initiative.

The Holbrook Pyle Foundation was created by Nan Pyle who spent most of her adult life in Payson. She used much of her inheritance for community good and supported Payson’s hospital, library, art center and founded the town’s first kindergarten.

Nan’s passion for education in her hometown reflects AAF’s mission.

The donation will be used to provide $200 of tuition support for each

Payson High School student taking GCCC courses at the high school.

For the fall semester, 99 students participated in this program taking more than 145 courses which allowed them to begin their college careers while still in high school.

Aspire Arizona is currently fundraising to pay for spring classes to assure that this important program continues for the 2017-2018 school year.

Tax deductible donations can be mailed to the Aspire Arizona offices at 308 Aero Drive, Payson, AZ 85541.

For more information on AAF’s efforts to improve higher educational opportunities in Payson and Rim Country, please see the website at aspirearizona.com.