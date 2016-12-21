Southwest Behavioral Honored

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (SB&H) was recently awarded the Psychologically Healthy Workplace Award by the Arizona Psychological Association (AZPA) and the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Award for fastest-growing private company by the Phoenix Business Journal.

The Psychologically Healthy Workplace Award was created to recognize organizations that understand the link between employee health and well-being and organizational performance that have implemented a variety of workplace practices in an active effort to create a positive work environment.

Each applicant was judged on criteria including employee involvement, work-life balance, employee growth and development, health and safety and employee recognition.

The selection process included a written application, employee surveys and on-site interviews with board members, management staff and employees selected at random.

Each organization selected demonstrated workplace practices that addressed each of these five categories.

“Being selected for this award represents the commitment that we have for our staff members throughout the organization to provide a workplace environment that promotes a ‘whole person’ approach to well-being and quality of life ... in and out of the workplace,” said Lisa Perez, SB&H board member.

“The ACE award represents our role in our state as a large employer providing a tremendous benefit to the citizens of Arizona. We are honored to receive this as well as the recognition from the AZPA,” said Jeff Jorde, president and CEO of SB&H.

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services provides services in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, rural Maricopa County, Gila, Mohave, Coconino, and Yavapai counties.