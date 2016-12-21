Turnout 6th Highest In State History

The 2.6 million voters who cast ballots in the Arizona general election set a record for the state for total votes cast. The 74 percent turnout rate was the sixth highest percentage in state history, according to Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan’s office.

1980 80.1% Reagan - Carter 2008 77.7% Obama - McCain 1992 77.2% Clinton - Bush 2004 77.1% Bush - Kerry 2012 74.4% Obama - Romney 2016 74.2% Trump - Clinton

Demographically, women made up 55 percent of Arizona’s electorate while 18- to 24-year-olds made up 6 percent. The average age of the Arizona voter is 55.

Early balloting continues to grow and the rising number of provisional ballots has finally been stopped. The general election saw 73 percent of the electorate vote by early ballot, up from 54 percent in 2012. While the number of early voters continues to increase, the issuance of provisional ballots declined by 80,000 since the 2012 general election.

Ballots are considered provisional when mail-in ballots are turned in at a polling place, someone votes at a polling place for which they’re not registered or some other problem requires election officials to double check the ballot.

“The reduction of provisional ballots is extremely good news, as it shows us our voter education efforts are working,” said Secretary Reagan. “In the last three presidential elections, the issuance of provisional ballots had increased every year. This particular election seems to indicate a new positive trend and I hope it continues.

“Running four statewide elections this year was extremely challenging for election administrators around the state. Some things went well, and we uncovered a number of things we’d like to improve.

“Finally, I’d like to thank our counties for their diligence to process and tabulate ballots as efficiently as they do. While we will continue to explore options to get to results faster, we will always prioritize accuracy over expediency.”

Election officials in Arizona had suffered repeated problems this year, ranging from mailing out incomplete or misleading elections information to so dramatically reducing the number of polling places that voters had to wait in line for hours to vote.

Most of the problems were centered in Maricopa County, where voters refused to re-elect the longtime head of the county elections department as a result.