Class Name Changed For Funding

The Payson Unified School District board voted to change the name of the Career- Technical class in marketing to reflect an emphasis on hospitality rather than sports and entertainment.

Why? Because the Arizona Legislature decided to look closely at the Career Technical Education classes offered and ask, “Would this course result in the student having enough training to receive a certificate in the subject?” In doing so, they decided that the marketing program at Payson High School needed a makeover, said instructor Joe Parone.

“Due to SB1525 passed by the Legislature, Arizona JTEDs (NAVIT) were not allowed to fund CTE programs that did not have valid industry certifications for students when they graduated high school,” said Parone. “The entertainment marketing strand did not have those cert(ification)s, so that program would not be funded.”

Parone said that forced him to change the marketing program name and focus to the hospitality strand, which he felt would be a good fit for the Rim Country area.

Superintendent Greg Wyman told the board that unless the name and focus of the course changed, it would no longer be funded by the state.

“In looking at the entertainment and marketing classes the focus on the course had to be adjusted a little bit,” said Wyman.

The board did not have any questions, except from President Barbara Underwood who wondered about the college credit.

“This is going to get dual enrollment credit?” she said. “The student will obtain 12 college credits — I think it is set up for that.”

Principal Brian Mabb said since the marketing class is offered through NAVIT, the Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology, the students receive college credit.

Parone said refocusing the course would probably work since he believed many of his students have an interest in hospitality, but he will still touch on sports and entertainment.

“Many of my students have an interest in the hospitality area,” said Parone. “I will still include sports and entertainment marketing in the program but it will not be the main emphasis.”