Minimum Wage Hike Will Affect Schools

The Payson Unified School District board must change its hourly salary schedule to reflect the changes required by Proposition 206.

Prop. 206 increased the minimum wage from $8.05 per hour to $10 per hour — effective Jan. 1 and then up to $12 by 2020 in 50-cent increments every year.

The law also requires employers to provide one hour of sick time for every 30 hours an hourly employee works.

PUSD Superintendent Greg Wyman this week explained to the board that their vote would only serve as a Band-Aid to the problem.

“We have had a salary study done on certified and hourly salaries,” said Wyman. “This will be an ongoing issue for the next several years.”

Wyman estimated the proposition will cost the district about $6,000 by the end of the budget year in June.

For years, PUSD has suffered constant turnover among its lowest paid employees — often aides for special education, in part due to low salaries.

A person on the current minimum wage brings home about $1,233 per month if they work 40-hour weeks — and do not get sick. This leaves little to pay for living expenses.

The minimum wage increase could help PUSD keep good employees, but it will increase salaries, which already take up 85 percent of the budget.

State Superintendent Diane Douglas has asked the Legislature to increase the funding to schools to make up for the minimum wage increase.