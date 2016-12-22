Unity Of Payson Celebrates Anniversary

Unity of Payson church celebrated its fifth anniversary, Sunday, Nov. 20 by welcoming new members and enjoying a potluck lunch of turkey and all the trimmings.

“We are a welcoming and open-minded spiritual community, helping each other discover and live our true spiritual potential and purpose,” explains Dr. Lynnette Brouwer, spiritual leader and licensed Unity teacher.

“Our members come from many spiritual traditions including traditional Christian churches and other belief systems as well as those who have no previous spiritual connection. We do our best to become our best selves. Community service, prayer and meditation are core to our community.

“We began as a study group and met in people’s homes five years ago,” continued Brouwer. “Today we average 30 to 40 on Sunday mornings when we meet at 10 a.m. in the Central Arizona Board of Realtors conference room, which is located on the north side of Tiny’s parking lot.

“Every quarter, we financially support one local organization that is doing good in our community. We most recently supported the Merritt Center, a wonderful place where combat veterans can go.”

“We also faithfully pick up trash on Highway 260 east of the Highway 87 junction,” said Debra Bloedel, president of the Board of Trustees.

For more information, go to www.unityofpayson.org or call 928-478-8515.