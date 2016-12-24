And The Winners Of The Christmas Light Displays Are . . .

You just have to see it to believe it.

Stretched across three properties, 100,000 lights twinkle under the Mogollon Rim in Strawberry every night now through Jan. 1.

And this year, the yard at 8720 W. Tonto Rim Drive has been crowned winner of the holiday lighting contest. Just in time for Christmas weekend, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce has released the names and addresses of the winners of the 2016 Holiday Home Lighting Contest.

Make a note and enjoy a winter evening’s drive to see the decorations celebrating the season.

Winning first place was Richard Kubiak, 8720 W. Tonto Rim Drive in Strawberry.

Second place went to Candy and Gary Roberts, 101 N Spring Rd., Payson.

Taking third place honors was Ted Spinney, 1007 W Chatham Dr., Payson.

The Kubiaks started putting up their lights and setting up their holiday displays months ago.

“It takes him two months to put it up and three months to take it down,” said Marlene, Richard’s wife.

Last year, after Richard, 74, fell ill, the family had to skip the holiday lights. After having put them up the last few years, people still came to their home to see the lights.

This year, Richard was more determined than ever to get back out there and hang the countless strands, even though it means he has to climb up a 30-foot ladder to get the lights in the trees.

Marlene said her husband loves Christmas.

Using part of their neighbor’s yard, their yard and a vacant lot, Richard sets up several Christmas-themed scenes. Marlene said there is so much going on you “almost just have to see it” to understand.

From Santa Claus going down the chimney, to a fishing Santa, a lit path going through the yard and several Nativities, there is something for everyone. There are, however, no inflatable decorations in the yard.

Near the road, the Kubiaks set out a chest for food bank donations.

This past weekend, a group of carolers donated enough food to fill the chest in one night.

“We are very Christ-minded and we like to celebrate His birthday,” she said. “And we like collecting food for the food drive.”

With more than 100,000 lights in their yard, the Kubiaks see their electricity bill shoot up past $350 every month during the holidays.

Many of the lights they use were donated. One day they even came home to find eight boxes of lights just sitting in their driveway.

Marlene said she is so proud of the work her husband does in the yard and loves to see residents from all over the Rim Country come by to appreciate it.

“He worked so hard on it this year,” she said. “So, it is really nice to be recognized.”

The lights are on at the Kubiak residence through Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

