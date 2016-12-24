Community Almanac Friday, December 23, 2016

Food distribution at Church of the Nazarene

The Payson First Church of the Nazarene is having its monthly food distribution this weekend.

Participants may buy a $10 ticket from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23 at the church office, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, and then return to the church at the time designated on the ticket Saturday, Dec. 24 to collect a cart of food.

For more information, contact church office at 928-474-5800.

Animal Welfare Thrift Shop holiday event

The Animal Welfare Thrift Shop is having a Christmas give-away and half-off sale.

Free holiday items will be available Christmas Eve at the Animal Welfare Thrift Shop, including decorations, wrapping paper, and more.

Visit the shop January 6 for the monthly First Friday “half-off” merchandise sale. We are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. The shop is at 434 S. Beeline Hwy., Suite B, C & D.

Proceeds benefit local animal rescue organizations. For more information on pick-ups and donations, call 928-951-2587.

Adult coloring at library

Color Me Blissful is an adult coloring program at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. The next meeting is from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Coloring pages and colored pencils are provided or participants may bring their own.

Library Friends of Payson Bookstore specials

During December, the Library Friends of Payson Bookstore features Christmas fiction, cookbooks, craft books, etc. at two for the price of one. As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item.



Bookstore gift certificates are $3 and make perfect gifts for those hard to shop for people. Stop by and discover the bookstore’s holiday treasures.

The bookstore will also be offering all regular size paperbacks at the amazing value of 10 for $1. This is an opportunity to stock up on books by your favorite authors for those cold winter days to come.

Another special this month is a free cookbook with any purchase. This is a good time of year to discover some new recipes.

Bookstore stock is constantly changing, so stop by often. All proceeds directly support the library.

The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit our website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

Gila Community College spring registration

Registration for the 2017 Spring Semester is now under way at Gila Community College.



Students may register online at http://www.gilaccc.org or call and schedule an appointment with an academic advisor. Students are encouraged to meet with an advisor and register early because classes fill quickly. Financial Aid funding is available to those who qualify.

For more information, call 928-468-8039.

Seeking rodeo memorabilia

The Payson Rodeo Committee is dedicated to keeping the region’s Western Heritage alive.

The World’s Oldest Continuous rodeo is a trademark of Payson. This coming August the 133rd performance of this great tradition will be celebrated.

Members are searching for any and all rodeo memorabilia. If you have any items from past rodeos please contact historian Barb Stroud at 909-226-2892 or John Landino at 928-468-6684.

Jazz pianist needed

The Payson Jazz Trio lost its lead piano player Bob Smolenski when he moved to the Valley about a year ago.

Gerry Reynolds would like to reform the trio, so is looking for a piano player (or a guitar player) who might want to join. There are some performance opportunities to explore in the spring, so Reynolds needs to form the group early in the new year.

Any piano or guitar player available in the Payson area is encouraged to send an e-mail to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com, or leave a message at 602-619-3355.

Volunteers needed to help prepare tax returns

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer tax assistance and preparation service.

The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older.

Volunteers receive free IRS certified training prior to working with taxpayers. You must be willing to commit at least four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after being certified. If you are interested, email paysontaxaide@gmail.com or phone Lori at 928-478-6460.

See’s Candy

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country again have See’s Candy available for sale at Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For special orders, call Jean at 928-474-6167.