Good Lake Fishing Now

Recent fishing on Roosevelt and Apache lakes is reported to be good to very good.

During this time of year, fish become scattered and can be caught at several locations throughout the lake. Anglers reported using crankbaits, jerkbaits and spinnerbaits in 5- to 15-foot depths.

A deep drop-shot technique is successful at 10- to 20-foot depths on main lake points and spoons were reported successful in 30-foot and deeper depths.

The lake water level has remained constant over the past month at 35 percent full with the Salt River and Tonto Creek flowing at normal rates for this time of year.

Crappie fishing is being called excellent on Roosevelt Lake.

Anglers are reporting larger crappie in the two-pound range being caught and many anglers report catching 10 to 15 crappie in a few hours of fishing.

Most crappie anglers are using the trolling technique; however, the trolling speed needed is less than 1 mph. Crappie anglers are fishing near Windy Hill and the Hay Stack areas of the lake. They are reporting the most active time of the day is around noon when schooling crappie begin feeding heavily.

The Mogollon Rim lakes fishing activity is slowing. Some lakes are now partially iced over in the mornings and the road leading to Woods Canyon is closed, so some hiking is involved to fish there.

Those willing to brave the cold are catching trout and even some holdover trout that have been in the lakes for over a year.

Woods Canyon Lake is a great place to shore fish for tiger trout that have been stocked. These are great fish with beautiful markings.

Fishing at Green Valley Lake continues to be excellent. The AZGFD Community Fishing Program provides stockings every other week during the cooler months.

Green Valley Lake will be stocked this week with 400 pounds of rainbow trout. Wet and dry flies, PowerBait, and small spinnerbaits were the favorite baits reported by several shoreline anglers.

Have a great week of fishing and I hope to see you on the water.

James Goughnour owns Rim Country Custom Rods (480) 495-1351.