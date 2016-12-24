Let It Snow! Forecasters Dreaming Of A White Christmas

Cue Bing Crosby: We’re definitely dreaming of a white Christmas.

And the National Weather Service says that come Sunday, we just might be living the dream.

The storm front moving through Northern Arizona bringing some rain today, should just be the warm up (cool down?) for a much more serious weather system expected to hit the region on Saturday and Sunday.

The first storm dropped an inch or two of rain along the Mogollon Rim, but brought snow only to the higher elevations — generally above 9,000 feet.

However, the Weather Service says the next wave will likely drop the snow level down to 4,000 feet by Sunday, perhaps making for a magical Christmas morning in Payson with 3 to 5 inches possible.

So best get the grandkids up here by today so the poor dears don’t have to travel in the stormy weather predicted for tomorrow.

Or if you don’t like snow, cozy up to someone with a Christmas tree in Tucson.

Meanwhile, the dose of snow will open up all kinds of possibilities for next week.

Sunrise Park Resort near Show Low already has 17 inches of snow on the upper ski runs and 14 inches on the lower runs, with an added six inches on Thursday. The resort should get a good dose of fresh snow over the weekend.

Snowbowl in Flagstaff reports about 25 inches of snow, with more on tap both today and over the weekend.

If the storm dumps enough snow, think about grabbing the snow shoes or your cross-country skis and go clomping along Forest Road 300 with views of the snowy Rim.

The storm interrupts a so-far warm, dry fall and winter — with rainfall for the year about 20 percent below normal. Roosevelt Lake has declined to 35 percent full.

The C.C. Cragin Reservoir, Payson’s future water source, has dwindled to just 35 percent full, which is normal since SRP pumps the reservoir out every summer and pipes the water to the East Verde River. The pumps shut down during the winter.

The flow of Tonto Creek as it enters Roosevelt was just 26 percent of normal on Wednesday ahead of the storm, while both the Salt River and the Verde River were both at nearly 200 percent of normal, reflecting last week’s storm. The East Verde River on Wednesday had a flow of just 5 cubic feet per second, after peaking at 40 cubic feet per second during a brief storm last week. The flows in all four waterways should increase significantly over the weekend.

The year has proved unpredictable when it comes to rainfall, with brief wet periods alternating with warm, dry periods. Much of Arizona is back into drought conditions, with Gila County ranking as either “moderate drought” or “abnormally dry” on the Weather Service’s National Drought Monitor (http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/RegionalDroughtMonitor.aspx?west)

Still, the forecast includes a decent chance that on Christmas morning, the treetops will glisten and the children will listen to hear sleigh bells in the snow.

So dream on, Rim Country.

May your days be merry and bright.

And may all your Christmases be white.