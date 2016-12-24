Mayor Craig Swartwood And His Wife Linda Rang In The Christmas Season As Bell Ringers

Mayor Craig Swartwood and his wife Linda rang in the Christmas season by working as bell ringers for the Salvation Army Monday outside Walmart. This holiday season, bell ringers completed some 245 two-hour shifts at stores around Payson collecting donations for the needy. Ringers will be out through Dec. 24.
Advertisement
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID