Mayor Craig Swartwood And His Wife Linda Rang In The Christmas Season As Bell Ringers

As of Thursday, December 22, 2016

Mayor Craig Swartwood and his wife Linda rang in the Christmas season by working as bell ringers for the Salvation Army Monday outside Walmart. This holiday season, bell ringers completed some 245 two-hour shifts at stores around Payson collecting donations for the needy. Ringers will be out through Dec. 24.

