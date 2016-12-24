Not So Surprising

Editor:
Election Nightmares: This does not surprise me. What does surprise me is this is occurring at the kindergarten level — ouch! Age 5. This is making America great again? Hate. Anger. Racism. Ethnic cleansing? Hello, we have been fighting this very thing in WWII and ever since.
Greg Wyman said “every reported bullying incident is taken seriously” then says “until he hears of more incidents ...”
One incident is enough. If a child and her family feel threatened that is more than enough.
My question is why are the bullies and their parents not called in for questioning. Where did these children learn such anti-social behavior at such a young age?
Really, Mr. Wyman and every educator, this is dangerous — the American Holocaust.
jeffrey Aal 1 day ago
Six million dead. Simmer on that. Six million DEAD. That is the number of Jews killed in WWII.
Comparing a reported nightmare of a five year old to that and calling the election of Trump “the American Holocaust” is shameful. A free election outcome that you disagree with is nothing close to the Holocaust. Not even a little bit.
As an added bonus it is tasteless, showing a complete lack of respect for the Holocaust victims and the people who liberated them.
Pat Randall 21 hours, 6 minutes ago
Mr. Aal, Expect am email thru the Roundup from the Rose. I received one after his last post, when I wrote something on here.
Mike White 20 hours ago
A lot of Leftist kooks have come of the woodwork this week in the Roundup. Very hysterical that their 8 years of Progressivism are at risk for being curtailed. But resorting to such calls of another Holocaust just makes guys like this look like the useful idiots Lenin referred to and relied on.
Richard Christensen 14 hours, 15 minutes ago
Mike, maybe some of those leftist kooks are a little uneasy with starting another nuclear arms race, like your good friend mr. Trump wants to do. I guess if you want to really get this economy jumping a good war is ideal.
Pat Randall 1 minute ago
Maybe he believes in being prepared.
