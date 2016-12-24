Not So Surprising

Editor:

Election Nightmares: This does not surprise me. What does surprise me is this is occurring at the kindergarten level — ouch! Age 5. This is making America great again? Hate. Anger. Racism. Ethnic cleansing? Hello, we have been fighting this very thing in WWII and ever since.

Greg Wyman said “every reported bullying incident is taken seriously” then says “until he hears of more incidents ...”

One incident is enough. If a child and her family feel threatened that is more than enough.

My question is why are the bullies and their parents not called in for questioning. Where did these children learn such anti-social behavior at such a young age?

Really, Mr. Wyman and every educator, this is dangerous — the American Holocaust.

Greg Rose