Payson’S Got A Librarian With A Past

One good thing about murderers — they don’t steal library books.

After working six years as the librarian of a southern Arizona prison, David Grassé learned a couple of interesting lessons — including whom you can trust to return a book.

Since August, Grassé has been Payson’s assistant library director where the staff is a little more personable and the patrons a lot less dangerous. It is a big change from the prison library, where his aides were bandits and hit men.

A published author and lover of history and the Old West, Grassé was looking for a place that mixed both and offered a change of pace from the stressful prison system. Grassé found

what he sought in Payson, home of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. With a gentle cowboy charm, Grassé is making a name for himself; luckily it’s a law-abiding reputation.

Grassé was born in Casa Grande and raised in Tucson. He got an undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona in history, but when he realized the only thing he could do with such a degree was teach, Grassé went back to school. He got his master’s from the U of A in library sciences and took a job at the Arizona Department of Corrections.

He was the only civilian that worked in the library whose patrons and workers included murders and robbers. They helped him stock the shelves and check out books.

Grassé said he had a good rapport with the prisoners since he had what they wanted — books. Books offer a treasured means of escape and comfort for many of the prisoners serving life sentences.

Some of the prisoners’ favorite books were those by Jackie Collins, the “Twilight” series and any best-seller.

“I liked the murderers the best because they don’t steal the books,” he said.

Asked where the prisoners could stash a stolen book, Grassé said they would sometimes keep them in their bunks until the guards did a search.

“I always told the guards to look out for any library books,” Grassé said of the searches.

After so many years at the prison, Grassé grew weary of the stressful atmosphere.

He said it was depressing to be surrounded by men that had done such monstrous things.

He applied for jobs in small towns across Arizona that were rich in history, like Bisbee and Prescott.

When he walked into the Payson Public Library on McLane, he was so impressed by the center he knew it would be a good fit.

Grassé is working primarily on marketing for the library as the assistant library director, managing the Facebook page and promoting events.

Grassé said the goal is to get more people to the library, which hosts events nearly every week, from origami folding classes to conversational Spanish groups.

Soon it will launch a teen game night featuring board games like Dungeons and Dragons to Wii games. It may soon relocate the teen room to the center of the library in what is now the director’s office.

When Grassé is not working at the library, he is busy doing research for a book.

He has already published “A Killer is What They Needed: The True, Untold Story of Commodore Perry Owens, A Sheriff of the Arizona Territory” and will soon release “The Bisbee Massacre: Robbery, Murder and Retribution in Arizona Territory, 1883-1884.”

He is working on a third book, this one about Arizona train robberies. This book will include information on a local Tonto Basin cowboy, Frank Armer, who robbed a train in Maricopa in 1894.

Grassé is such a lover of history he dresses in Edwardian/Victorian/cowboy garb every day. It’s something he picked up while working as a stuntman in Tombstone and Tucson’s Trail Dust Town.

Grassé loved putting on cowboy shows and is working to start a re-enactment group in Payson.

As much as he loves to research outlaws, Grassé says if he had been born during that period, he likely would have been a shopkeeper — safely watching the action from behind the counter.