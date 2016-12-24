Phs Construction Arts Honored

New sidewalks have quietly, but persistently popped up around the Payson High School campus all thanks to Chris Harold’s construction arts class.

On Dec. 12, Principal Brian Mabb took a moment to recognize and honor Harold for the work he has accomplished with his students.

“(Harold has) helped to grow the program to bring in ... a skill set that is marketable,” said the principal.

Mabb also gave the construction arts instructor the stage to update the Payson Unified School District Governing Board on what his students have accomplished.

As it turns out, they’ve been busy competing around the state in carpentry and masonry.

To compete in carpentry, Harold’s students had a few brief moments to read plans, cut the wood and put together complicated framing such as an odd shaped window.

Harold brought along senior Dalton Perks, who won second place in the carpentry competition, but Harold admitted Perks had a leg up on the others.

“It probably helps that his dad is in construction,” said Harold.

But he also said Dalton would have a marketable skill by the time he leaves high school.

“He’s got a skill he can fall back on when he graduates,” said Harold.

Harold said to successfully compete in

masonry, his students had to build a pristine block wall.

“They had three hours to do the wall,” said Harold.

He and the judges were baffled, however, because his student, Monty Shannon, did a marvelous job, but came in third.

“He got gypped,” said Harold, “All his scores were at the top — it was something to do with measurements. I’m pretty sure they switched somebody’s score card.”

But Harold said Shannon plans on coming back next year and sweeping the competition.

“He’s competitive like me,” said Harold. “He told me, ‘Mr. Harold, I’m going to win next time.’”

Yet Harold not only had his students compete, they attended the Arizona Construction Career Days.

“It exposes the kids to a great variety of different trades,” he said. “It gives kids options so they know you don’t have to go to college to get a well-paying job.”

The only question from the board came from President Barbara Underwood who wanted to know if the construction trades program had girls enrolled.

Harold said yes and gave some surprising news.

“The girls are the best,” he said. “They focus on their projects and they do a better job — other than Dalton here.”