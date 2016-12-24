School Choirs Join Forces To Celebrate

In his first concert, new choral director Justin Leon showed off all five of his choirs on Dec. 16.

The Rim Country Middle School beginning choir dressed up in pajamas and draped themselves in stuffed toys to sing the adorable “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” before moving into “Little Do You Know.”

The students blared out the choruses but, struggled a little during the verses.

Before the beginning choir left, the RCMS advanced choir joined them on stage to sing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” — the audience joined in.

The advanced choir then sang, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Jingle Bells.”

Leon told the audience the group would sing the traditional song a little differently. The song had a rock beat and

dancers added a twist to the music. However, the students in the advanced choir also struggled with the verses while belting out the chorus.

The Payson High School mixed choir included special needs students. Their joy in performing lit up the stage as the group sang, “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Silent Night,” and “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

The PHS advanced choir has dropped to only five members from a high of more than a dozen last year. The five singers ambitiously attacked three Pentatonix songs. Pentatonix, the a cappella pop sensation, currently has numerous songs on the top 10 list.

Singing five-part harmony, the PHS advanced choir sang “Mary Did You Know?” “Little Drummer Boy,” and the haunting “Hallelujah.”

Parents, family members and friends filled the auditorium. Throughout the performances, cameras flashed popped and murmurs of “good job” rippled throughout.