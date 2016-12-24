School Crisis

Finding more money for perhaps the worst-funded school system in the country could move to the top of the political agenda in 2017 — although any significant change faces huge challenges.

A series of blue ribbon reports and recommendations have all focused on the plight of Arizona’s struggling K-12 schools, as well as community colleges and universities, which all suffered deep cuts during the recession.

A council appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey and a report by the Arizona Education Association have focused on both the problem and on possible solutions.

The reports grappled with the difficulties posed by years of cuts in an educational system already poorly funded. Since the recession, the Arizona Legislature has cut some $4 billion from

school budgets. It has also underfunded the legally mandated fund for capital improvements by an estimated $2 billion.

However, the Legislature focused on cutting corporate and income taxes right through the recession, on the theory that would revive the economy. However, the economy has seen only moderate gains and independent projections show the increase in state revenues over the next three years will barely keep up with the rise in enrollments and inflation, without leaving much to make up the lost ground.

The projected increases in mandated funding are also driven by the rising number of special education and low-income students, which get more state funding under existing formulas.

Gov. Doug Ducey more than a year ago set up the Governor’s Council on School Funding Reform to rationalize and overhaul the states complex school funding formulas.

The courts some years ago ordered the state to revise school financing to reduce the huge differences in per-student spending between rich and poor districts. However, the state cutbacks in recent years have left schools more heavily dependent on local property taxes and federal funding than most other states. The system has left local districts with no way to pay for crucial capital improvements and struggling to pay for basic supplies, like textbooks. The council recently revealed its 12 recommendations after a study lasting for more than a year.

Those recommendations included standardizing tax rates statewide, reducing school district’s reliance on bonds and overrides, giving the Department of Education more flexibility in setting the complicated student funding formulas, providing more money for schools in low-income areas and finding more money for teacher pay raises.

The council suggested the state extend or even increase a sales tax adopted by voters in 2000 that provides $644 million annually, with $450 million going to K-12 schools, $70 million to universities and $18 million to community colleges. The six-tenths of a cent sales tax will expire in 2020, creating an instant crisis in school funding.

Then in 2026, the schools would lose $350 million annually in additional funding from the state land trust and the general fund approved by voters earlier this year through Proposition 123.

The Arizona Education Association report focused on many of the same issues, while diving deeper into the cuts of recent years and the need to raise taxes to generate additional revenue.

Gov. Doug Ducey has not only pushed for the steady reduction in taxes on corporations, but for the eventual elimination of the income tax — which currently provides about 40 percent of the state’s revenue.

The state provides about $5 billion annually for schools. Local property taxes provide about $4 billion. Another $1.3 billion comes from the federal government and a final $290 million from county governments, mostly through property taxes, according to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

Taken together, that money provides per-student spending about one-third below the national average.

K-12 education and universities account for a little more than half of the state’s general fund spending.

The Education Association report noted that the state loses about $400 million annually through tax credits, much of that going to offset tuition payments to private schools. The tax credits for private schools have been increasing in cost at a rate of about 20 percent annually.

The state will struggle just to maintain the current funding levels in the face of a rise in enrollment and an increase in both special education and low-income students. State school funding formulas provide extra money for both those categories. In Payson, not only do roughly 70 percent of families qualify for free and reduced school lunches based on income, but roughly 20 percent qualify as special education students.

The state’s revenue forecasts call for a modest rise for each of the next four years, on top of the existing $460 million Rainy Day Fund. However, corporate tax cuts will eat away at that increase — reducing state revenues by $119 million a year, according to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. In addition the fiscal 2017 budget includes $80 million in one-time fund transfers and $12 million for urban revenue sharing with cities and towns.

State law requires the state to keep up with inflation and increases based on existing formulas. That will require an increase of $67 million in 2018, $134 million in 2019 and $167 million in 2020 — just to maintain funding at essentially existing levels.