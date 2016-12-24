Trumputin: Jobs, Security, And Buyer’S Remorse

Donald Trump is bringing jobs back!
Well, OK, he is saving jobs!
Um, well, he only lost 1,200 jobs, when 2,000 were threatened.
So much better than Obama!
Well, OK, under that loser Obama, we added about 180,000 jobs every month despite his inheriting a Bush/Cheney economy that was losing — yes losing — jobs every month. That tyrant Barack Obama oversaw the imposition of regulations that helped make our air more breathable, our water more drinkable, and our food healthier. Oppressive!
So Carrier is only sending 1,200 jobs to Mexico, thanks to a multi-million-dollar bribe from the state of Indiana, Trump’s
vice-president’s state. Nice, Mr. Pence. You only lost 1,200 jobs and you can credit Donald Trump.
With job creators like this, who needs losers?
At least with the latest round of cabinet picks, we can be certain that we will see creation of many more jobs — in Russia, with Tillerson running State Department. Which State Department does Trump think Tyrannosaurus Rex leading — perhaps the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs?
The old ’60s action program Man from UNCLE seemed to foresee the TrumPutin CHAOS team. We will see climate chaos increase, public education funding plummet, job markets flip and crash — Obama inherited a worsening 7.6 percent unemployment rate and is handing off an improving 4.6 percent rate. The only good-paying jobs Trump ever created were the lawyers fighting to stop him from reneging, cheating, and scamming.
If we thought Brits experienced buyers’ remorse after voting Brexit, just wait until the Trump voters wake up to bad air, poison food, forest fires, floods, hurricanes, and the giant sucking sound of their jobs leaving for Russia.
The Trump cabinet is defining itself as a military junta with predatory extractive capitalist cronies and climate change deniers a sort of General Goldman Sachs composite. This spells disaster for the very Americans who voted for Trump (who lost the popular vote by more than any electoral college winner in U.S. history, and whose opponent, got more actual votes than any candidate for U.S. president in U.S. history — Donald! A mandate is more than you embracing Vlad!) The descent is underway.
Comments
Mike White 1 day, 4 hours ago
Someone needs to tell this Progressive Thinktanker that Trump isn't President yet. Then let's see how his jobs records stands up vs. the huge increase in un- and under-employment during Obama's presidency. Too soon to get all hysterical about having to start breathing poisonous air and hearing giant sucking sounds. This piece reminds me of some of the wordsmithed diatribes I used to read in the late '60's.
Mike White 1 day, 2 hours ago
No wonder about the 1960's-ish tenor of this article. I looked up the group out of curiosity. They consist largely of university professors from Portland and are part of the Left-wing Oregon Peace Institute. Not sure why they would want to submit an editorial to the Payson Roundup, though. Maybe someone just downloaded and posted the anti-Trump article hoping some of the mud would stick on the wall, reaching those susceptible to hippy-ish hyperbole.
Ronald Hamric 1 day, 1 hour ago
I don't worry about these types, Mike. They are shouting into the wind. That Donald Trump WAS elected was clear evidence that the views held by these types are no longer accepted by a large segment of America. No more "forgotten Americans" biting their tongues while the Left demeans and vilifies those who hold differnig socio/political views ( basket full of deplorables). No more stifling truth via political correctness. No more progressive/socialist undermining of the very core concepts that reflect our Constitutional Democratic Republic. No more crushing the very rock our moral foundation was created on. So many things are going to change for these types and they are clearly fearful that all they have worked for to advance their agenda is going to be dismantled. We shall see. But one thing is for certain after all the smoke has settled. The mind set they hold is NOT going away. And the mind set of those opposed to theirs is NOT going away. Bottom line, the literal war for this nation's soul and direction has simply entered another phase. There is much work left to do. Let's roll!
And to address your question why such an organization would place an "Opinion" piece in the Payson Roundup? Know this, those who hold the same views as those expressed in that "opinion" are the very ones who clear articles to appear on the Opinion page. You figure it out. I already have.
Ronald Hamric 1 day ago
Mike,
A pretty good summary of what is going on:http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/12/what_are_they_afraid_of.html
Mike White 23 hours, 36 minutes ago
It was an insightful article about the distressed True Believers, similar to the emotional trauma experienced by the Left 36 years ago.
