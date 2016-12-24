University Negotiations

Editor:

Thank you for the article on the university progress in the last issue. Those of us who drive by University Way every day think about the project daily, and are anxious for updates. I greatly appreciate the efforts by Mayor Evans and Mr. Cordell, and all the others responsible for getting the project this far.

I continue to be frustrated, however, with the love affair with ASU. Mr. Cordell stated in the article that the current MOU prevents Payson talking with any other potential partners. But ASU is free to negotiate with Mesa and every other town in Arizona? ASU has a history of not seeking win-win deals (http://archive.azcentral.com/community/mesa/articles/20121101asu-cubs-deal-mesa-stadium-dead-brk.html).

Perhaps a new MOU is in order, one that allows both parties to seek the optimal partner. Surely, the ASU-affiliated investors of the Alliance appreciate that how much we are giving away at the negotiating table by limiting the project to one potential partner? Perhaps the Alliance investors can be encouraged to Bear Down, and be willing to tell ASU, “We have a great opportunity here, and we are seeking the best university/college partner for our town.”

Scott Nossek (U of A, 1985)

Editor’s note: Go Wildcats!