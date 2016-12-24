University Negotiations

Editor:
Thank you for the article on the university progress in the last issue. Those of us who drive by University Way every day think about the project daily, and are anxious for updates. I greatly appreciate the efforts by Mayor Evans and Mr. Cordell, and all the others responsible for getting the project this far.
I continue to be frustrated, however, with the love affair with ASU. Mr. Cordell stated in the article that the current MOU prevents Payson talking with any other potential partners. But ASU is free to negotiate with Mesa and every other town in Arizona? ASU has a history of not seeking win-win deals (http://archive.azcentral.com/community/mesa/articles/20121101asu-cubs-deal-mesa-stadium-dead-brk.html).
Perhaps a new MOU is in order, one that allows both parties to seek the optimal partner. Surely, the ASU-affiliated investors of the Alliance appreciate that how much we are giving away at the negotiating table by limiting the project to one potential partner? Perhaps the Alliance investors can be encouraged to Bear Down, and be willing to tell ASU, “We have a great opportunity here, and we are seeking the best university/college partner for our town.”
Scott Nossek (U of A, 1985)
Editor’s note: Go Wildcats!
Comments
Mike White 1 day, 1 hour ago
If ASU thought they could be making money on this deal without all kinds of demands and guarantees from the RCEF/RCEA/SLE investors and administrators, they would already have signed the deal before some other school jumped on it.
And only time will tell whether the university part of this project delays the commercial and condominium development part of it, or accelerates it.
Pat Randall 21 hours ago
I thought it was written before that RCEF etc. were talking to other schools. Go back and read all the articles.
Paul Frommelt 18 hours, 55 minutes ago
I noticed in the recent and quickly pulled poll regarding former mayor Kenny Evan's tenure that only 2 voters (less than 2% of those polled) regarded the university project as Evan's best accomplishment. What will it take to get our local 'leaders' to understand that this project is not a priority for the community? It has long been apparent that the project has devolved into a scam to line the pockets of a few commercial developers and speculators. It is all about the $$. The ruse of bringing a university to town was only to trick the US Forestry to release 253 acres of otherwise unobtainable land for commercial development. If ASU can't make a university work in Lake Havasu City, what in the world makes any intelligent adult believe it will be even better in Payson??
