Wonders Glimpsed From A Home Telescope

Schur says the galaxy is well placed in our evening skies this time of year, and at over 50,000 light years across (each light year is six trillion miles) it is just under half the size of the Milky Way Galaxy. This photo was taken in Payson away from the main city lights in Schur’s backyard with a 10-inch telescope designed specially for astro imaging. He set more than a two-hour exposure time on the sensitive cryogenically cooled CCD camera made for night sky imaging.

To see more of Schur’s photos, visit www.schursastrophotography.com.

Overshadowed by its brighter and more famous neighbor M33, this smaller but more structured spiral in Triangulum should not be overlooked on your next observing session. Listed at magnitude 10.7 and 10 arc minutes in size, this SAB spiral is low surface brightness, but boasts a few nice pink HII regions in this image for inspection. The yellow barred core extends out to a pair of blue arms, studded with bright knots from OB associations. Many other faint galaxies can also be found in this field on the larger image.