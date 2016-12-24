Economists Issue Strong Forecast

Arizona should accelerate its growth in the next year — unless the Trump administration manages to get into a trade war with Mexico, according to an analysis by economists from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Arizona’s economic recovery has been slowly picking up steam, with 76,000 jobs added to the state’s economy in 2016. The state will likely add another 81,000 in 2017, according to economics professor Lee McPheters at the school’s annual forecast luncheon. That should drop the unemployment rate from the current 5.2 percent to about 4.8 percent.

Gila County’s unemployment rate currently stands at about 7 percent, just under 2 percent higher than the statewide average.

However, the economists issued two worrisome caveats.

Arizona’s economy could suffer a rude shock if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on a threat to “tear up” the North American Free Trade Agreement — which minimizes tariffs and trade barriers between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Moreover, if President-elect Trump follows up on a vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act, 500,000 state residents could lose their medical insurance and one of the most stable, growing sectors of the economy could take a hit, concluded the analysts.

The health care sector was the only portion of the economy that didn’t shrink during the recession and Arizona remains No. 5 nationally when it comes to the growth in health care jobs.

But the big threat to the recovery remains anything that affects trade between Arizona and Mexico, one of the drivers of the economy.

Arizona exported $12 billion in goods to Mexico and Canada in 2015 under the terms of the 1993 NAFTA agreement — up 6 percent from 2014.

The state imported $9 billion from the two NAFTA partners in 2015, a 3 percent increase from the year before. Of that, $7.6 billion was imported from Mexico, according to the University of Arizona’s tracking of economic indicators (https://azmex.eller.arizona.edu/az-trade/imports-mexico).

Mexico remains Arizona’s leading trading partner, providing 37 percent of the state’s imports and 30 percent of its exports.

The figures show Arizona has a net trade balance of nearly $3 billion annually, which makes trade with Mexico a major support for jobs in Arizona. However, even if the state avoids getting sucked into the vortex of a trade war with Mexico, the continued growth in the state’s economy may not help the state’s budget as much as lawmakers had hoped.

The latest figures from the state show that corporate tax collections have tumbled, probably as a result of businesses taking advantage of tax cuts passed during the recession.

The recovery boosted sales and individual tax collections by about 4 percent this fall compared to the same period last year, according to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. However, corporate income taxes declined about 12 percent, about $2 million below the JLBC budget forecast.