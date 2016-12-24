No Limits To Giving

Beyond Limits, a ministerial outreach to disabled adults, recently met at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store with donations totaling almost 400 pounds of food for the food bank. The group and sponsors hope that their efforts result in an even more successful event next year. Beyond Limits meets on the second Tuesday of each month in alternating Payson churches. To learn more, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/beyondlimitspayson/