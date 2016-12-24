Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

All the familiar elements of our favorite “Star Wars” movies return in what some might say feels more repetitive than original. Fair enough.

We do have young and lovely English actress Felicity Jones (Oscar nominee for “The Theory of Everything”) in the role of plucky princess — she isn’t actually a princess, just fills that spot. Her character is named Jyn Erso.

Mexico City-born Diego Luna plays Cassinn Andor, the rugged and restless rebel hero.

We even have K-250, a very blunt speaking robot.

Want to see Tie Fighters battle X-Wings once again? Has it been too long since you have seen a Jedi work his magic? Do you miss Darth Vader, the Death Star and Grand Moff Tarkin? Well, they all come back to the screen in “Rogue One.”

Peter Cushing even reprises his grand performance as the cold-blooded Grand Moff, even though he died in 1994. Modern computer-generated images are now that good. Amazing.

Camera shots and scene framing are faithful to the George Lucas formula, even to having weird and wiggly food on offer in the marketplace scenes.

So we have the comfort food of familiar-seeming characters or actually familiar characters in familiar situations and even familiar combat scenes. The space combat, the air combat and even the ground fights could have come from any of the long list of “Star Wars” films. Even the blaster sounds seem familiar. Do we want to watch what might be just another re-tread of a worn out formula?

Good gracious yes! This is still “Star Wars,” folks, and if a bit of the magic has evaporated we still have plenty of magic left.

There are some great little scenes among the vast space-scapes and big battles. In one fast scene, a death acts like a wedding as a daddy passes on his little girl into the hands of her chosen one in a very touching moment.

Little-known director Gareth Edwards managed this colossal $200 million undertaking. He also directed the 2014 version of “Godzilla,” which grossed half a billion dollars and then some. Two writers penned the screenplay. Tony Gilroy wrote, directed and received two Oscars for “Michael Clayton.” Chris Weitz helped to form the screenplay.

Besides Jones and Luna we have a number of other actors of note. Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland”) has the plum role acting with mad wisdom as Saw Gerrera, the leader of a ferocious rebel faction. Mads Mikkelsen, Jimmy Smits, James Earl Jones and Alan Tudyk also appear either in the flesh or as voice actors.

People will flood the more than 4,000 screens that will show “Rogue One.” The two-hour-and-13-minute film wears a mild PG-13 rating for not very bloody movie violence. This four saw blade film might not hit the high notes of the best films of the series, but people will see it in great numbers. You should be among them.

I will not be a spoiler, but things pop up in this film that will bring back fond memories.