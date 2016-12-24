School Ready For A Fresh Start With Full Board

Merry Christmas readers! May this Christmas mark the beginning of a wonderful year for all.

New members sworn in

The Pine-Strawberry School District governing board returned to full strength last week after operating since last June with a bare minimum three members — Jessica Barnett, Helen Palmer and Margaret Parker.

Board membership was reduced to the trio by the unexpected resignations of Bob Horne and Dave Pretchel. The pair quit after former principal-superintendent Cody Barlow resigned at the conclusion of the last school year charging at least one board member with bullying and nepotism.

During a swearing in ceremony last week at the school, newly elected board members Mike Ward and Larry Miller took the oath of office administered by current principal-superintendent Linda O’Dell who replaced Barlow on July 1.

“It will be great to have a full board again,” said Palmer.

“I think we are all anxious to get started on the new year.”

Palmer is also excited about the make-up of the new board, “We have the advantage of having both experienced and brand new board members to make up a good team.”

Palmer contends the board has a vested interest in the school because, “Some of us have children or grandchildren who attend and others of us are just proud of our students, teachers, staff and school.”

All of the board members, Palmer says, “want to do our best to see that they all succeed.”

Access for quads on Fossil Creek Road?

Editor Pete Aleshire wrote in the Dec. 9 edition a very informational story entitled “Fossil Creek plan would improve access from Strawberry.”

In the story, Aleshire penned, “The proposal would let off-roaders use the narrow, switchbacking FR 708 with a special permit that would limit the number of vehicles no wider than 62 inches to 40 per day. The only route down for vehicles from the Strawberry side has been closed for about four years.”

Aleshire doesn’t mention the local ATV club Rim Country Riders by name, but the group, led by Cindy Maack, has been lobbying the Forest Service to play a role in re-opening the road.

Reportedly the Rim Country Riders would, if the road is opened to all-terrain vehicles, be responsible for picking up trash and cleanup.

For now, it’s wait and see what is decided.

More madness

Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library continues at 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 with the showing of “The Secret Life Pets.”

Madness continues at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 with “Space Dogs.”

The library is closed Dec. 23-26 for the Christmas holidays.

Trail work canceled

The Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction trail committee scheduled work on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 17 was canceled due to weather and wet grounds. Work was scheduled to include improvements and rerouting on Pine Strawberry Trail, also Trail #15.

The committee has not yet announced the next trail work schedule.

Electoral College, or not

As an undergraduate student at Arizona State University in the late 1960s, this scribe enrolled in a mandated American government class taught by an extremely unique and gifted professor who rather than expecting us to recite facts, told the class our job was to “live the question” and search for a final answer.

Among the “questions” he challenged us with was, “Should the American president be elected by popular vote rather than the Electoral College?”

Before he allowed us to continue, we were instructed to explore the times in history a candidate had become president after losing the popular vote count but won the Electoral College count.

At that time, it had occurred in 1876 when Rutherford B. Hayes won the election (by one electoral vote) but lost the popular vote by more than 250,000 ballots to Samuel J. Tilden.

In 1888, Benjamin Harrison received 233 electoral votes to Grover Cleveland’s 168, winning the presidency. But Harrison lost the popular vote by more than 90,000.

What we didn’t know at the time is that it would happen again in 2000 when George W. Bush became the 43rd president but didn’t win the popular vote. Al Gore garnered about 540,000 more votes than Bush, but Bush won the electoral vote 271-266.

Today we know the political phenomenon occurred again in the last election in which Hillary Clinton garnered about 2 million more votes than Donald Trump but lost the electoral vote.

The divergence of the election has created a debate on the validity of the Electoral College and whether or not it should be abolished.

There are those who argue we should choose the president by popular vote — one person, one vote — and all are counted equally and close races recounted. That is a state-tested model used to select all governors.

There are those who argue the Electoral College should be retained and a popular vote would steer candidates toward to voter-rich big cities and their suburbs and ignore everyone else.

The last election has its own unique set of problems in that losing the popular vote can act as caution to an elected president. But when the elected president’s party controls the House and Senate, as Donald Trump and Republicans will probably do, caution could be thrown out the window. The American public is in for a ride and it will be interesting to see how future American government students look back on this election and its results.

Food bank and free Christmas dinner

The generosity of Pine-Strawberry residents allowed the local food bank to host a bountiful Christmas distribution on Dec. 20 in the cultural hall.

By all accounts, the distribution included hams, turkeys and all the accompaniments needed to serve a healthy Christmas meal.

The Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation (SCAF) will get in on the act at 2 p.m., Sunday, Christmas Day hosting a free holiday dinner in the senior dining room at the Community Center.

Those who didn’t make reservations before the Dec. 18 deadline will probably find themselves eating take-out Chinese food.

Archers shine ... again

The Pine Strawberry School archery team’s march toward the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) championship tournament May 11-13 in Louisville, Ky., continued Dec. 3 in the Ben Avery fall qualifying tournament held near Phoenix.

In the 3-D range competition, the Buffalos finished third of eight teams and in the 10- to 15-meter range shoot, Pine Strawberry was third of nine.

A field of 22 Buff archers competed in the tournament.

In 3-D Raci Miranda led with a team high 272. Joey Ramirez (230), Mackenzie Aguon (230), Emma Paine (225), Cash York (224), Joerge Ramirez (210) and Zack Conley (205) trailed Miranda.

In the 10- to 15-meter competition, Emma Paine shot her way to first place on the P/S team carding a 263.

Raeanna Ramirez (259) Mackenzie Aguon (251), Raci Miranda (251), Paige Stadler (241), Kyleigh Fadely (234) and Cash York (234) added much-needed depth to the Buffalo cause.

Coaches Dean Pederson and Margaret Johnson took along five fourth-graders, Sophia Battaglia, Ryan Ramirez, Piper Parks, Oliver Abney and Mya Burge, which bodes well for the future of the program.

Following the team’s return to Pine, Johnson praised several archers saying, “Makenna (Ward) placed in both her divisions as did Paige (Stadler).

“Ryan (Ramirez) is a new archer that is showing a lot of talent.”

The coach also lauded Paine and Miranda for “consistently placing in one or both divisions.”

Johnson is also asking taxpayers to keep the archery team in mind when making Credit for Kids tax donation at the end of this year.

“It helps tremendously with our program,” Johnson said.

Although the team hosts fundraisers each spring to earn the money needed to go to the national tournament, Credit for Kids tax donations could also help.

In a time when state politicians continue to shortchange schools, it is efforts like Credit for Kids that keep all-important extracurricular activities up and running.

When making a tax credit donation, simply mark “archery team” on the form.

Donate a book at the library

The “Tree of Giving” at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library is a win-win for all.

Patrons can pick out and order a favorite book, have first crack at reading it and then donate it back to the library for others to enjoy.

It begins with readers selecting a book to purchase from titles on a Christmas tree in the foyer. The title, which should be taken to the library counter, will include the book’s cost, which can be paid in cash or check.

The book will be purchased and a bookplate will be added to the inside cover with wording the donor selects.

When the book arrives at the library, the donor will have first chance at checking it out.

It then goes on the shelves to be read by other patrons.

While visiting the library to buy or check out a book, do yourself a sweet treat and pick up some delicious See’s holiday candy. All proceeds from the candy sale benefit library services. The library is a 501(c)(3) charity and all purchases are tax deductible.

Thought for the week

“Perseverance is not a long race; it’s many short races one after another.”