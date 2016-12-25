Beautiful Things From Mother Nature Make Life Easier

Did you happen to see the beautiful sunrise on Tuesday morning? It was truly a glorious sight to behold. Mother Nature gives us the most wonderful sights that makes us go “ooohhhh” and “aaaahhh.” The sunrise is a great way to start your day, even if in your daily life, there is work to go to, kids to get off to school, just a regular day in your life, beautiful things in nature make life easier.

There are just a few days left to get your last-minute shopping done for those gifts and Christmas Eve dinner and the big meal on Christmas Day. The stores are crowded with people doing just that.

I haven’t received very many Christmas cards this year, and my guess is that Facebook and other sites on the Internet have taken over. Almost everyone is sending their seasons greetings through a social media outlet. My, how times have changed.

My neighbor emailed me news of the Great Backyard Bird Count. The next count will be Feb. 17-20, 2017. Many of you are bird watchers and notice when the seasons change, so too the species of birds change that come to visit. I notice more blue jays and juncos in our backyard. If you are interested in counting the birds that come to visit you, get on the website: www.birdcount.org. There will be a worksheet that you can copy and keep track of the birds that you see.

Double D doings

The Double D will be observing Christmas Day and will be open for breakfast and lunch only. News of the New Year’s Eve party will be in next week’s column.

Birthdays

This week the January birthdays start. I guess I start it off with my day on Jan. 1. I wasn’t the first born that day, I held out for third place. Oh well, my mother did receive a half dozen roses for my coming out day. Many of you may remember Mikey Marazza from Christopher Creek. Mikey used to write the column for many years. Her birthday is also Jan. 1. Happy birthday, Mikey.

Jim White of Tonto Creek Estates will be celebrating his big day on Jan. 2 along with Tonto Village III resident, Travis Kilbourne. He’s also a firefighter so be careful with those candles.

Stu Stewart of Tonto Village I is next with his big day on Jan. 3. Go ahead and make a wish on your birthday cake, wishes do sometimes come true. Happy birthday to all.

Recipe of the week

Since I am first up on the birthdays, I will use a recipe for one of my most favorite desserts: A recipe for chocolate pie from the “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook called Kentucky Chocolate Nut Pie submitted by Jan Stallard of Diamond Point Summer Homes. Jan says that this recipe came from a Denver newspaper about 1980. Kentucky Chocolate Nut Pie

1, 8-inch graham cracker crust or pie shell chopped pecans or walnuts to cover bottom of crust (optional)

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour

2 eggs slightly beaten

1 stick butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup of the nuts

1, 12-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate bits, melted

Sweetened whipped cream for garnish

Before baking, sprinkle optional nuts over bottom of crust.

Partially bake pie shell about 10 minutes or just until slightly brown in oven preheated to 350 degrees.

Mix together sugar and flour. Stir in eggs, butter, vanilla, pecans and melted chocolate, and then pour into pie shell.

Bake at 325 degrees about 35 minutes or until pie is firm in center. Serve warm, garnished with whipped cream.

Note: I believe the 1 extra tablespoon of flour is for high altitudes, so that can be deleted in low areas. This is an elegant, rich dessert — quick and easy to make. Yummy, I can taste it now!

Since this is my last column until after Christmas, I wish all of you quiet moments with friends and family this holiday season and peace and joy for the coming year.

And for my Jewish friends, Happy Hanukkah, may the candles in your window spark peace around the world.

P.S. Make sure your chimney is cleaned, so Santa doesn’t get his pretty red suit all dirty.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.